Musk's Radical Government Overhaul

Elon Musk is leading efforts to reduce the U.S. federal government, targeting the U.S. foreign aid agency USAID for closure. Amid partnerships with the Trump administration, Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has sparked controversy over its access to sensitive data and federal systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 11:15 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 11:15 IST
Elon Musk, appointed by President Donald Trump to spearhead efforts to streamline the federal government, announced plans to shut down the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). Musk's Department of Government Efficiency aims to achieve significant cost reductions, a move he discussed on social media platform X, which he owns.

The online discussion included former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and Senator Joni Ernst. Musk emphasized USAID's inefficiencies, declaring the agency beyond repair. This comes after the Trump administration removed two USAID security officials who opposed Musk's panel accessing restricted areas.

Amid concerns about Musk's influence, reports indicate his team now controls critical government systems, prompting questions from Democrats about the safeguarding of taxpayer data. While President Trump supports Musk, there is bipartisan unease about the extent of his role in the administration's sweeping governmental changes.

