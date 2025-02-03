Musk's Radical Government Overhaul

Elon Musk, appointed by President Donald Trump to spearhead efforts to streamline the federal government, announced plans to shut down the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). Musk's Department of Government Efficiency aims to achieve significant cost reductions, a move he discussed on social media platform X, which he owns.

The online discussion included former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and Senator Joni Ernst. Musk emphasized USAID's inefficiencies, declaring the agency beyond repair. This comes after the Trump administration removed two USAID security officials who opposed Musk's panel accessing restricted areas.

Amid concerns about Musk's influence, reports indicate his team now controls critical government systems, prompting questions from Democrats about the safeguarding of taxpayer data. While President Trump supports Musk, there is bipartisan unease about the extent of his role in the administration's sweeping governmental changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)