Trust Torn Apart: Revisiting Shiv Vihar Five Years After Delhi Riots

Five years after the devastating riots in northeast Delhi, the community of Shiv Vihar remains entrenched in a struggle to rebuild trust, even as infrastructure has been physically restored. Despite new elections on the horizon, memories of the February 2020 violence persist, casting a shadow over hopes for change.

Residents like Harpal Singh and Mohammad Javed Ali recount a once harmonious mixed community, now fractured along lines of deep-seated mistrust. The election brings the spotlight back to the twin challenges of community healing and infrastructural improvements amid fresh promises from political leaders.

With the electoral battle unfolding in Mustafabad constituency, there's a renewed push for development and stability. As candidates vie for votes, the shadow of previous and the assurances of a brighter future remain at the center of local concern, underlining the enduring impact of past unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)