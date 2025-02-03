U.S. Global Policy Shift: Trump Challenges South Africa's Land Policies
Former U.S. President Donald Trump claimed, without evidence, that certain classes in South Africa are mistreated and vowed to cut funding until an investigation is conducted. This follows South Africa's new law easing land expropriation to address post-apartheid racial disparities. South Africa defends its actions, citing constitutional democracy.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump alleged, without providing evidence, that 'certain classes of people' in South Africa are subject to mistreatment. Trump announced plans to halt U.S. funding to the nation pending an investigation. This statement followed South Africa's enactment of a law facilitating land expropriation.
The contested law, signed by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, seeks to address lingering racial imbalances in land ownership persisting since apartheid's end in 1994. South Africa's foreign ministry responded to Trump's comments, expressing confidence that a thorough investigation would demonstrate the normalcy of their laws compared to global standards.
Amidst these tensions, South Africa holds the G20 presidency while Trump's former administration had previously shown interest in the country's internal affairs. Notably, Elon Musk, Trump's ally and South Africa-born, reignited controversy with statements on social media, adding to the complexities of U.S.-South Africa relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
