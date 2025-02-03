BJP Eyes Victory in New Delhi with Promise of 'Development Spring'
BJP leaders, including MP Nishikant Dubey and Union Minister Piyush Goyal, predict Arvind Kejriwal's defeat in New Delhi. Dubey cites improved safety for Purvanchalis and advantages in the Union Budget. Meanwhile, PM Modi and Goyal emphasize a development-centric government under BJP's leadership, challenging AAP's credibility.
On Monday, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey publicly asserted that Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is on the verge of losing the New Delhi Assembly seat. Dubey highlighted the controlled influence of what he termed Kejriwal's "goons" by the Delhi Police, and purported that Purvanchalis feel more secure due to BJP's budget provisions.
In the same vein, Union Minister and BJP leader Piyush Goyal criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for their unmet promises, promoting a double-engine government under the stewardship of BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the key to development and public prosperity. Goyal cited budget-friendly measures for the middle class and projected an imminent BJP victory.
Addressing supporters at RK Puram, PM Modi expressed similar sentiments on Sunday, predicting the BJP's ascent in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. He provocatively remarked on the AAP's waning influence and pledged the emergence of a "new spring of development" in Delhi, emphasizing the need for BJP's governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
