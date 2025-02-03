Amit Shah Announces Public Viewing of Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal' Amid Accusations
Union Home Minister Amit Shah accuses AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia of corruption and deceit, vowing to open Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal' residence for public viewing. In a heated election rally, Shah criticizes AAP's governance, emphasizing their alleged misuse of public funds and broken promises.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a pointed critique against former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, promising during a Jangpura rally to open Kejriwal's controversial 'Sheesh Mahal' for public viewing. Shah accused Kejriwal of building the opulent residence, funded by Rs 51,000 crore, as a symbol of political excess and corruption.
Highlighting Kejriwal's alleged contradictions in governance, Shah reminded voters of Kejriwal's 2013 pledge to avoid official perks that he reneged on by acquiring a car and residence. The BJP leader's rhetoric aimed to underscore what he described as AAP's betrayal of public trust, urging voters to reconsider their support for the party.
Shah's address also targeted Manish Sisodia, former Deputy CM, accusing him of dishonesty towards Patparganj constituents and connecting him to a broader liquor licensing scandal. As campaigning ended on Monday, the speeches set a combative tone for the Delhi Assembly elections on February 5.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Strategic Coordination: RSS and BJP Leadership Converge Pre-Election
Political Tensions Rise as AAP Accuses BJP of Orchestrating Attack
Have written to PM Modi regarding housing scheme for govt employees in Delhi if Centre provides land: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.
Controversy Over Exclusion in AAP's Priest Scheme
Election Tensions Rise: BJP's Verma vs. AAP's Kejriwal