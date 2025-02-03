Amit Shah Announces Public Viewing of Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal' Amid Accusations

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a pointed critique against former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, promising during a Jangpura rally to open Kejriwal's controversial 'Sheesh Mahal' for public viewing. Shah accused Kejriwal of building the opulent residence, funded by Rs 51,000 crore, as a symbol of political excess and corruption.

Highlighting Kejriwal's alleged contradictions in governance, Shah reminded voters of Kejriwal's 2013 pledge to avoid official perks that he reneged on by acquiring a car and residence. The BJP leader's rhetoric aimed to underscore what he described as AAP's betrayal of public trust, urging voters to reconsider their support for the party.

Shah's address also targeted Manish Sisodia, former Deputy CM, accusing him of dishonesty towards Patparganj constituents and connecting him to a broader liquor licensing scandal. As campaigning ended on Monday, the speeches set a combative tone for the Delhi Assembly elections on February 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)