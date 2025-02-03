PM Modi Criticizes AAP: Promises Development in Delhi

In a sharp critique, Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government while engaging with students in New Delhi on Monday. He accused the ruling party of prioritizing its reputation over the educational advancement of students, alleging that only high-achieving students are allowed to progress beyond Class 9.

Addressing a rally at RK Puram, Modi likened the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections to the arrival of spring, promising a 'new spring of development' under a BJP-led government. He criticized the AAP for wasting years in governance and urged citizens to give BJP a chance to serve the city, assuring significant improvements.

Modi pledged several welfare initiatives, including Rs 5 nutritious meals for slum dwellers, a welfare board with insurance for auto drivers and domestic workers, and support for school fees. He assured voters that no existing welfare schemes would be discontinued, countering AAP's claims, with elections slated for February 5.

