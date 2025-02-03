Bart De Wever's Unlikely Ascent: From Separatist to Belgium's Prime Minister
Bart De Wever, the new Belgian Prime Minister, once championed Flemish independence, but now seeks a balanced state. Taking office with a disparate coalition, his government intends to address economic, social, and migration policies, while facing challenges like gender imbalance and significant national debt.
Bart De Wever, once a fervent advocate for Flemish independence, has taken office as Belgium's Prime Minister. His assumption of the role marks a shift in his political trajectory from separatism to a quest for equilibrium in the nation's governance.
De Wever's coalition government, a mix of five parties, ended a seven-month stalemate in Belgium's coalition talks. With a mandate to address economic, social and migration issues, his administration faces significant challenges, including gender imbalance and Belgium's staggering debt exceeding 100% of GDP.
Despite the complexities of coalition negotiations, De Wever's government aims for fiscal reform, social equity, and the halt of nuclear phase-outs, while maintaining the cornerstones of Belgium's welfare state. As he steps onto the EU stage, the country's political landscape continues to evolve.
