Bart De Wever's Unlikely Ascent: From Separatist to Belgium's Prime Minister

Bart De Wever, once a fervent advocate for Flemish independence, has taken office as Belgium's Prime Minister. His assumption of the role marks a shift in his political trajectory from separatism to a quest for equilibrium in the nation's governance.

De Wever's coalition government, a mix of five parties, ended a seven-month stalemate in Belgium's coalition talks. With a mandate to address economic, social and migration issues, his administration faces significant challenges, including gender imbalance and Belgium's staggering debt exceeding 100% of GDP.

Despite the complexities of coalition negotiations, De Wever's government aims for fiscal reform, social equity, and the halt of nuclear phase-outs, while maintaining the cornerstones of Belgium's welfare state. As he steps onto the EU stage, the country's political landscape continues to evolve.

