Rahul Gandhi Criticizes 'Make in India' Initiative as a Failure in Lok Sabha Address

In a pointed critique during the Lok Sabha's Motion of Thanks on the President's address, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed that the Make in India initiative has not lived up to its promises, remarking on the declines in manufacturing shares from 15.3% in 2014 to 12.6% today.

He expressed dissatisfaction with repetitive presidential addresses and advocated for addressing youth unemployment by emphasizing production—an area in which India, he suggests, has historically underperformed.

Gandhi called for visionary leadership to capitalize on emerging revolutionary technologies, such as electric motors and renewable energies, akin to the Congress-led focus on software development during the computer revolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)