Left Menu

Controversy Over Kumbh Stampede Death Toll

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge paid tributes to the 'thousands' he claimed died in the January 29 Maha Kumbh stampede, leading to an uproar from government benches. Kharge urged the government to provide the correct figures, saying he would retract or apologize if proven wrong.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 15:59 IST
Controversy Over Kumbh Stampede Death Toll
  • Country:
  • India

In a move sparking controversy in Rajya Sabha, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge paid tribute to what he estimated as 'thousands' of victims from a stampede at the Maha Kumbh on January 29. His statement was met with protests from the treasury benches.

Kharge, defending his estimate, urged the government to share accurate information. According to Uttar Pradesh government reports, 30 individuals perished and 60 others were injured during the Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar advised Kharge to retract his remarks, emphasizing the weight of words spoken in the House. Despite the appeal, Kharge insisted on the government providing accurate numbers while he continued his speech, lauding former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh as an architect of modern India's economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025