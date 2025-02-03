Controversy Over Kumbh Stampede Death Toll
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge paid tributes to the 'thousands' he claimed died in the January 29 Maha Kumbh stampede, leading to an uproar from government benches. Kharge urged the government to provide the correct figures, saying he would retract or apologize if proven wrong.
In a move sparking controversy in Rajya Sabha, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge paid tribute to what he estimated as 'thousands' of victims from a stampede at the Maha Kumbh on January 29. His statement was met with protests from the treasury benches.
Kharge, defending his estimate, urged the government to share accurate information. According to Uttar Pradesh government reports, 30 individuals perished and 60 others were injured during the Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya.
Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar advised Kharge to retract his remarks, emphasizing the weight of words spoken in the House. Despite the appeal, Kharge insisted on the government providing accurate numbers while he continued his speech, lauding former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh as an architect of modern India's economy.
