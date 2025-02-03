BJP in Turmoil: Leaders Revolt Against 'Corrupt Dynasty'

Senior BJP legislator Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, alongside other loyal party leaders, intends to visit New Delhi on February 4 to voice grievances against the state unit's leadership. The group accuses B Y Vijayendra, the state unit chief, and his father, veteran leader B S Yediyurappa, of nepotism and corruption.

Yatnal, the Bijapur city MLA, labeled the duo as corrupt and alleged their involvement in ''adjustment politics'' with the ruling Congress. He publicly urged the BJP to eliminate dynasty politics and promote candidates adhering to Hindutva principles, criticizing the party's failure to address the killings of Hindu activists.

The growing number of party loyalists supporting Yatnal's cause reflects dissatisfaction with Vijayendra's leadership. Vijayendra's recent comments about his confidence in continuing as state BJP president were dismissed by Yatnal, who criticized the absence of decisive action against the alleged corruption.

