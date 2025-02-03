Karnataka Minister Criticizes Sitharaman Over Budget Allocations

In a scathing critique, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara voiced his dissatisfaction with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, pointing out her inability to defend Karnataka's interests in the latest Union Budget. He lamented that Sitharaman failed to allocate any substantial projects or financial packages to the state.

Parameshwara's dissatisfaction stems from what he perceives as a lack of contribution from Sitharaman, despite her second term as a Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka. He questioned her efforts, highlighting her failure to release funds for the Upper Bhadra River Lift Irrigation Project, promised in the 2023-24 budget.

Furthermore, Parameshwara defended the state government's five guarantees aimed at uplifting weaker sections, contrary to Sitharaman's assertion that they were politically motivated. He dismissed claims of Karnataka's financial instability, emphasizing that these measures significantly benefited rural communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)