Left Menu

Karnataka Minister Criticizes Sitharaman Over Budget Allocations

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara expresses disappointment with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, criticizing her for failing to prioritize Karnataka's interests in the Union Budget. He claims she has made no significant contributions during her tenure as a Rajya Sabha member representing Karnataka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-02-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 17:20 IST
Karnataka Minister Criticizes Sitharaman Over Budget Allocations

In a scathing critique, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara voiced his dissatisfaction with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, pointing out her inability to defend Karnataka's interests in the latest Union Budget. He lamented that Sitharaman failed to allocate any substantial projects or financial packages to the state.

Parameshwara's dissatisfaction stems from what he perceives as a lack of contribution from Sitharaman, despite her second term as a Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka. He questioned her efforts, highlighting her failure to release funds for the Upper Bhadra River Lift Irrigation Project, promised in the 2023-24 budget.

Furthermore, Parameshwara defended the state government's five guarantees aimed at uplifting weaker sections, contrary to Sitharaman's assertion that they were politically motivated. He dismissed claims of Karnataka's financial instability, emphasizing that these measures significantly benefited rural communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025