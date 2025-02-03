European Leaders Respond to Trump's Tariff Threats

European leaders are taking a stand against U.S. President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs that have stirred turmoil in global markets and currencies. These levies affect billions of dollars of trade, drawing sharp responses across Europe.

Britain aims to maintain a balanced trade relationship with the United States, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer focusing on talks to strengthen these ties. Germany's Chancellor Scholz advocates for cooperation rather than confrontation with the U.S. amid these trading tensions.

Meanwhile, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas warned against the ramifications of a potential trade war with America benefiting China, urging for unity within the EU. France and Spain reiterated the need for the EU to act decisively to shield its economic interests amid President Trump's tariff threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)