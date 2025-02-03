Rahul Gandhi Intensifies Criticism of AAP Amidst Delhi Polls
Rahul Gandhi has launched a potent critique of the Aam Aadmi Party, accusing its leadership of corruption, particularly surrounding the liquor policy. With Congress leader Ajay Maken emphasizing recent CAG reports against AAP, the political rivalry intensifies as Delhi assembly elections approach.
Rahul Gandhi has intensified his criticism of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its leader, Arvind Kejriwal, as Delhi prepares for assembly elections. Congress leader Ajay Maken highlighted corruption issues linked to the AAP, particularly concerning the liquor policy, drawing on findings from a recent Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report.
The unexpected exchange of sharp criticisms between Congress and AAP has caused surprise among political observers, given their past collaboration in the INDIA bloc during Lok Sabha elections. Despite Congress leaders pressing issues that affect the public, Maken clarified that the critiques against Kejriwal shouldn't be viewed as a personal attack.
Maken further castigated AAP's actions, pointing out that the CAG report has revealed previously concealed details about the 'liquor scam'. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi continues to challenge Kejriwal's unmet promises, including tackling pollution in the Yamuna and improving employment. The Congress party is strategically positioning itself to reclaim influence in Delhi, where it ruled for 15 years.
(With inputs from agencies.)
