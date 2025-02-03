Shinde Slams Gandhi Over Maharashtra Election Claims

Shiv Sena leader Shrikant Shinde has launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of spreading misleading information about the recent Maharashtra elections. Shinde claims Gandhi's allegations are born out of frustration following multiple electoral defeats.

During a Lok Sabha debate, Gandhi alleged that 70 lakh voters were added to Maharashtra's electoral rolls, equivalent to the population of Himachal Pradesh, and demanded the Election Commission provide data to opposition parties. Shinde countered, calling Gandhi's claims an attempt to undermine India's democratic processes.

Shinde emphasized that Maharashtra recorded its highest voter turnout in 30 years and credited the Election Commission for its effective management. He demanded a public apology from Gandhi to the citizens, criticizing the Congress for prioritizing family interests over national concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)