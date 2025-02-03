Left Menu

Speculation Mounts Over BJP's New State Unit President in Telangana

The BJP in Telangana announced new district unit presidents as part of its organizational elections, amid speculation about the appointment of the state's new unit president. Former MLA Yendala Lakshminarayana revealed the district leaders, while Eatala Rajender and Ramchander Rao emerged as frontrunners for the state leadership position.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Telangana unveiled its district unit leaders on Monday, signaling the ongoing process of organizational elections within the state. Amid these developments, intense speculation surrounds the appointment of the state's new unit president.

Former MLA and state election officer Yendala Lakshminarayana announced the newly elected district presidents and state council members, aligning with the prescribed election guidelines. The elections, overseen by district election officers, are part of efforts to establish a stronger foothold in the region's political landscape.

With 33 districts in Telangana, the highlight remains the potential leadership change for the state unit. Sources within the BJP hinted at a possible replacement for current state unit head, Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy. Lok Sabha MP Eatala Rajender, a former BRS minister, and senior advocate N Ramchander Rao are considered prime contenders for the role, with a decision expected within a week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

