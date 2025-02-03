Left Menu

Panama's Strategic Shift: Departing China's Belt and Road Initiative

Panama decided not to renew its participation in China's Belt and Road Initiative, a move seen as strengthening ties with the U.S. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit to Panama highlights concerns over Chinese influence. An audit may revisit key concessions to Chinese firms near the Panama Canal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 23:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant geopolitical shift, Panama has announced its decision to let its participation in China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) expire, a move hailed by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio as beneficial for U.S.-Panama relations. During Rubio's first overseas visit under the Trump administration, Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino confirmed the agreement's non-renewal while addressing concerns over China's growing presence.

The BRI, spearheaded by Chinese President Xi Jinping, has faced global scrutiny for its alleged 'debt trap diplomacy.' Despite its endorsement by over a hundred nations, the initiative's cost and financial strains have deterred some participants, with Italy also withdrawing earlier this year under U.S. influence. Rubio's talks highlighted Panama's strategic importance given the Chinese firms' involvement in essential canal operations.

The State Department underscored U.S. apprehensions about Chinese operations near the Panama Canal, a vital international waterway. Discussions touched upon a critical concession granted to Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison Holdings, which could face reassessment if an audit exposes corrupt practices. This could pave the way for renewed American or European engagement in the region, aligning with U.S. interests in securing the canal's neutrality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

