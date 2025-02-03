Panama's Strategic Shift: Departing China's Belt and Road Initiative

In a significant geopolitical shift, Panama has announced its decision to let its participation in China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) expire, a move hailed by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio as beneficial for U.S.-Panama relations. During Rubio's first overseas visit under the Trump administration, Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino confirmed the agreement's non-renewal while addressing concerns over China's growing presence.

The BRI, spearheaded by Chinese President Xi Jinping, has faced global scrutiny for its alleged 'debt trap diplomacy.' Despite its endorsement by over a hundred nations, the initiative's cost and financial strains have deterred some participants, with Italy also withdrawing earlier this year under U.S. influence. Rubio's talks highlighted Panama's strategic importance given the Chinese firms' involvement in essential canal operations.

The State Department underscored U.S. apprehensions about Chinese operations near the Panama Canal, a vital international waterway. Discussions touched upon a critical concession granted to Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison Holdings, which could face reassessment if an audit exposes corrupt practices. This could pave the way for renewed American or European engagement in the region, aligning with U.S. interests in securing the canal's neutrality.

