Panama Withdraws from China's Belt and Road Initiative

Panama has decided not to renew its participation in China's Belt and Road Initiative, strengthening its ties with the U.S. The decision, influenced by U.S. pressure, marks a strategic pivot towards America's influence, while triggering criticism from China, which labeled the move as regrettable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 01:28 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 01:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant political move, Panama has opted not to renew its involvement in China's Belt and Road Initiative, a decision that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio praised as a strengthening of bilateral ties. The announcement comes amid mounting U.S. concerns over China's growing influence.

Panama, which first aligned with the Belt and Road Initiative in 2017, announced after talks with Rubio that it would distance itself from Beijing's grand infrastructure plan. The move is part of a broader strategic realignment towards the United States, seen by many as a counter to China's expanding global footprint.

The decision, branded regrettable by China's U.N. Ambassador Fu Cong, has drawn harsh criticism from Beijing, which accuses the U.S. of spearheading a smear campaign. This development adds to the ongoing debate over the geopolitical implications of China's infrastructure projects worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

