Ecuador Closes Borders Ahead of Critical Presidential Election

Ecuador is set to close its borders from Saturday to Monday as President Daniel Noboa increases military presence at borders and ports. The move comes amidst election tensions, with 15 opponents challenging Noboa on Sunday. The closures aim to counteract potential destabilization by armed groups.

  Country:
  • Ecuador

In a strategic move ahead of a pivotal election, Ecuador will shut its borders from Saturday to Monday, as announced by President Daniel Noboa. This decision comes amid escalating tensions in the country.

President Noboa, facing 15 challengers in the upcoming Sunday election, has heightened security measures, including deploying additional military forces at border points and ports. The temporary closure is seen as essential to thwart efforts by armed groups intending to disrupt the nation's stability.

The border closure highlights the intense political atmosphere in Ecuador as the country braces for its electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

