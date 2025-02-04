U.S. Immigration Crackdown: Uncertainty Looms for Venezuelans

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has announced a decision that puts about 348,000 Venezuelans residing in the United States at risk of deportation. These individuals, who are part of a Temporary Protected Status (TPS) program, may see their status revoked by April. This move is in line with President Donald Trump's ongoing effort to enforce stricter immigration policies.

According to a government notice, the protections for Venezuelans are deemed no longer justified due to improvements in various sectors within Venezuela, including the economy and public health. The policy change has sparked concern among the affected community, many of whom entered the U.S. through legal humanitarian pathways during former President Joe Biden's administration.

With the looming threat of deportation, Venezuelans in the U.S. face an uncertain future. Despite some economic adjustments back home, conditions in Venezuela remain challenging for many, exacerbating the anxiety among migrants who have fled due to crisis. This development underscores the tension between two nations with historically strained diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)