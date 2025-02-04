Left Menu

FCC Probe: CBS News & '60 Minutes' Interview Under Scrutiny

The Federal Communications Commission is investigating CBS News over a '60 Minutes' interview with Kamala Harris. FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr is looking into potential editing discrepancies. CBS turned over requested documents, while the situation intertwines with a $10 billion lawsuit from Trump against CBS.

Kamala Harris Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Federal Communications Commission has launched an investigation into a '60 Minutes' interview conducted by CBS News with then-Vice President Kamala Harris. The broadcaster submitted relevant documents to the FCC, following a request from agency chair Brendan Carr.

Allegations have surfaced regarding discrepancies in the interview's editing, prompting Carr to question the intentions behind the edits. He is considering releasing the transcript for public scrutiny. Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump has filed a substantial $10 billion lawsuit against CBS, claiming the interview was misleading.

Democratic FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez criticized the investigation as a governmental retaliatory measure against unfavorable content. The FCC is simultaneously reviewing other complaints from the 2020 election period, further complicating matters as CBS seeks approval for a merger with Skydance Media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

