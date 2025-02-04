FCC Probe: CBS News & '60 Minutes' Interview Under Scrutiny

The Federal Communications Commission has launched an investigation into a '60 Minutes' interview conducted by CBS News with then-Vice President Kamala Harris. The broadcaster submitted relevant documents to the FCC, following a request from agency chair Brendan Carr.

Allegations have surfaced regarding discrepancies in the interview's editing, prompting Carr to question the intentions behind the edits. He is considering releasing the transcript for public scrutiny. Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump has filed a substantial $10 billion lawsuit against CBS, claiming the interview was misleading.

Democratic FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez criticized the investigation as a governmental retaliatory measure against unfavorable content. The FCC is simultaneously reviewing other complaints from the 2020 election period, further complicating matters as CBS seeks approval for a merger with Skydance Media.

