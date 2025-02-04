Mitsui's Potential Alaskan Gas Venture: A Strategic Move?

Japanese trading giant Mitsui is evaluating a potential project to liquefy natural gas in Alaska, as disclosed by Chief Financial Officer Tetsuya Shigeta. He revealed that while the idea is under consideration, no decisions have been made yet.

The venture, if pursued, could mark a significant move for Mitsui, strengthening its foothold in the U.S. energy sector. This comes at a pivotal time as Japan looks to bolster economic ties with the United States.

Ahead of an upcoming meeting between Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and U.S. President Donald Trump, Shigeta expressed hope for positive outcomes that would enhance Japan's strategic presence in the U.S. market.

