Sri Lanka's Stride: Uniting for Economic Freedom

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has called for unity in Sri Lanka to attain economic freedom against global economic vulnerabilities. During the 77th Independence Day, he urged collective struggle for national freedom.

The government, focused on cutting state expenses during the country's recovery from the 2022 economic crisis, presented a modest celebration. This year's parade involved 1,800 military personnel, a considerable reduction from previous years, along with a decrease in aircraft participation.

Dissanayake, elected president with a narrow win, led his National People's Power party to historical victories in parliamentary elections. The party gained two-thirds control and significant support from Tamil regions, a notable shift. Currently, he tackles the economic challenges left by the 2022 crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)