Central Government's UGC Draft Sparks Controversy in Parliament

Amid intense parliamentary debates, Congress Whip in the Lok Sabha, Manickam Tagore, has leveled allegations against the central government over a new University Grants Commission (UGC) draft. Tagore claims this move by the government infringes upon the states' power and aims to communalize the education system.

Addressing ANI, Tagore targeted the ruling BJP and accused them of attempting to embed communal elements into education, further alleging that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has intentions to dominate educational institutions. In response, he moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, demanding attention to these sweeping educational reforms.

Highlighting Rahul Gandhi's stance during the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, Tagore noted Gandhi's advocacy for a new economic vision, emphasizing a shift from consumption to production-focused India. The ongoing Budget session's first part will last until February 13, with subsequent meetings resuming on March 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)