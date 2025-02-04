Left Menu

Frenchman Repatriated: From Death Row to Homecoming

Indonesia repatriates Frenchman Serge Atlaoui, on death row for drug offences since 2005, on humanitarian grounds due to his illness. Set to depart with French authorities, his transfer follows similar repatriations decided by Jakarta. France will determine his legal status upon return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 04-02-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 12:41 IST
  • Indonesia

Indonesia is set to repatriate Serge Atlaoui, a Frenchman who has been on death row for drug offences for two decades. Atlaoui will leave Jakarta accompanied by French authorities after Indonesia agreed to the transfer on humanitarian grounds, citing his cancer diagnosis.

The factory in Jakarta, which was capable of producing 100 kg of illegal ecstasy weekly, was where Atlaoui, arrested in 2005, asserted he believed he was working with acrylics. His execution was stayed in 2015, but his appeal against the death sentence was later rejected.

This transfer is part of Indonesia's recent trend of sending long-term prisoners home, including the Bali Nine and Mary Jane Veloso. France will decide Atlaoui's legal status based on its legal system, with a maximum sentence of 30 years for similar offences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

