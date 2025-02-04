Delhi's Political Showdown: Atishi vs BJP
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi accused the BJP of hooliganism and claimed the Election Commission and Delhi Police are biased against AAP. Amidst these accusations, Atishi faces charges of violating the Model Code of Conduct. The Delhi Assembly elections are set for February 5.
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging the party's involvement in 'hooliganism' and accusing the Election Commission and Delhi Police of shielding BJP workers while targeting members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
During a press conference, Atishi, contending from the Kalkaji constituency, spotlighted the perceived threats to democracy, pinpointing Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar as the potential savior of democratic principles in the national capital.
Her remarks coincided with an FIR filed against her for allegedly breaching the Model Code of Conduct. As Delhi gears up for elections on February 5, tensions simmer, with a crescendo expected on February 8 when results are revealed.
