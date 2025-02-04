Left Menu

Tensions Flare: US and Philippine Fighters Patrol Disputed South China Sea

US and Philippine fighter aircraft conducted a joint patrol over the contentious Scarborough Shoal amid concerns over Chinese military activity in the region. The exercise aimed to enhance coordination and readiness between the allies. China's aggressive maneuvers have previously stirred diplomatic complaints from the Philippines.

Updated: 04-02-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 14:18 IST
Tensions Flare: US and Philippine Fighters Patrol Disputed South China Sea
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Philippines

In a bold display of unity, the United States and the Philippines staged a joint air patrol over the strategically significant Scarborough Shoal on Tuesday. This marked the first such exercise since President Donald Trump's return to office, amidst rising tensions in the South China Sea due to China's assertive stance.

The patrol involved two US Air Force B-1 bomber aircraft and three Philippine Air Force FA-50 fighter jets. The exercises, which included air-intercept drills, sought to bolster operational coordination and air domain awareness between the two nations' air forces, highlighted Maria Consuelo Castillo, representing the Philippine Air Force.

China's presence in the disputed waters presents ongoing challenges, as last year its fighter jets aggressively approached a Philippine aircraft. The United States, maintaining its defense pact with the Philippines, has reiterated its commitment to safeguard its Asian ally from any potential aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

