Rajnath Singh Rebuts Rahul Gandhi's Remarks on China Border Issue

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh firmly countered allegations made by Rahul Gandhi regarding statements attributed to the Army Chief on the India-China border situation. Singh clarified that the Army Chief's comments pertained solely to disturbances in traditional patrolling practices, which have now returned to their original form following disengagement efforts.

Rajnath Singh expressed regret over what he termed as Rahul Gandhi's 'irresponsible politics' in matters of national interest, pointing out that allegations about the Army Chief's words were baseless. He urged Gandhi to reflect on historical territorial issues, such as the aftermath of the 1962 conflict and land ceded by Pakistan to China in 1963.

Further criticism came from Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, who during the Lok Sabha session highlighted that the Speaker had asked Gandhi multiple times to verify his claims, which he failed to do. Rijiju stressed the importance of credibility and responsibility in statements made by the Leader of the Opposition.

