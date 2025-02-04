Delhi Assembly Election Fever: High-Level Voter Awareness Initiatives
A day before the Delhi Assembly elections, Chief Electoral Officer R. Alice Vaz presented voter information to President Droupadi Murmu. This is part of the Election Commission's efforts to enhance voter awareness. The 70-member Assembly elections are to occur on Wednesday with results on February 8.
- Country:
- India
Ahead of the crucial Delhi Assembly elections, Chief Electoral Officer R. Alice Vaz took the initiative to hand over the voter information slip to President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday. This move underscores the Election Commission's commitment to boosting voter awareness and facilitation in the city.
The voter slip provided to President Murmu contains vital details aimed at assisting voters in casting their ballots seamlessly. Such proactive measures ensure that the electorate has the necessary information to participate smoothly, marking a crucial step in the democratic process.
District Election Officer Sunny K Singh and Booth Level Officer Suresh Giri were also present at the meeting. The 70-member Delhi Assembly elections will take place on Wednesday, with results anticipated on February 8, as political fervor grips the national capital.
(With inputs from agencies.)
