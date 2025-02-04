Left Menu

AI Sparks Debate: Tool for Corporate Wealth or Path to Socialism?

M V Govindan, state secretary of CPI(M), retracted his earlier claim that AI could lead to socialism. He now suggests AI will concentrate wealth in corporate hands, increase unemployment, and cause social issues. Govindan highlights differing impacts of AI between capitalist and non-capitalist countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 04-02-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 15:57 IST
AI Sparks Debate: Tool for Corporate Wealth or Path to Socialism?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

M V Govindan, the CPI(M) state secretary, recently reversed his stance, stating that Artificial Intelligence (AI) would enhance wealth concentration within corporations, leading to heightened unemployment levels globally.

During a party conference, Govindan expressed concern over the potential economic disparity if a majority of wealth is centralized and purchasing power diminishes among the populace due to rising unemployment.

Govindan emphasized that while countries like China integrate AI-driven wealth into their national economies to some degree, capitalist nations might witness wealth amassing in corporate hands, sparking economic unrest and social upheavals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025