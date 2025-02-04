AI Sparks Debate: Tool for Corporate Wealth or Path to Socialism?

M V Govindan, the CPI(M) state secretary, recently reversed his stance, stating that Artificial Intelligence (AI) would enhance wealth concentration within corporations, leading to heightened unemployment levels globally.

During a party conference, Govindan expressed concern over the potential economic disparity if a majority of wealth is centralized and purchasing power diminishes among the populace due to rising unemployment.

Govindan emphasized that while countries like China integrate AI-driven wealth into their national economies to some degree, capitalist nations might witness wealth amassing in corporate hands, sparking economic unrest and social upheavals.

