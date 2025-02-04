AI Sparks Debate: Tool for Corporate Wealth or Path to Socialism?
M V Govindan, state secretary of CPI(M), retracted his earlier claim that AI could lead to socialism. He now suggests AI will concentrate wealth in corporate hands, increase unemployment, and cause social issues. Govindan highlights differing impacts of AI between capitalist and non-capitalist countries.
M V Govindan, the CPI(M) state secretary, recently reversed his stance, stating that Artificial Intelligence (AI) would enhance wealth concentration within corporations, leading to heightened unemployment levels globally.
During a party conference, Govindan expressed concern over the potential economic disparity if a majority of wealth is centralized and purchasing power diminishes among the populace due to rising unemployment.
Govindan emphasized that while countries like China integrate AI-driven wealth into their national economies to some degree, capitalist nations might witness wealth amassing in corporate hands, sparking economic unrest and social upheavals.
