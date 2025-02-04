Stoltenberg's Return: A Catalyst for Norway's Labour Party?

Jens Stoltenberg, the former NATO Secretary General, has assumed the role of Norway's finance minister amid escalating concerns over a potential transatlantic trade war. His appointment is part of a strategic cabinet reshuffle by the Labour government, which aims to bolster its prospects in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

A seasoned politician, Stoltenberg served as Norway's prime minister for multiple terms and led NATO during former U.S. President Donald Trump's tenure. His return to Norwegian politics is expected to bring experienced negotiation skills and diplomatic prowess at a critical time of global trade tensions.

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere expressed confidence in the newly formed cabinet's ability to guide Norway through challenging times, promising impactful policies for citizens. With Norway's export-oriented economy at risk from potential U.S. tariffs on EU goods, Stoltenberg's leadership is seen as pivotal.

(With inputs from agencies.)