Union Minister Kurian Sparks Row Over Kerala's Dependency on Centre
Union Minister George Kurian's statements asserting Kerala's survival on central support and lack of independent projects provoke response. Kurian criticizes the ruling LDF and UDF for alleged failures, while state ministers refute claims, highlighting Kerala's model status. The controversy underscores tensions over financial dependencies and regional governance.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister George Kurian's recent remarks claiming that Kerala relies heavily on central government support for its survival have stirred controversy across the state. Kurian accused the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) of perpetuating a narrative against the union government to mask their shortcomings.
He claimed that any development in Kerala in the past decade is due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives, alleging that no state projects exist without central backing. In response, state Public Works Department Minister P A Mohammad Riyas defended Kerala's status, calling it a role model for others and questioning Kurian's intentions.
The comments sparked fierce debate, with CPI(M) accusing the BJP of an anti-Kerala stance. Kurian further faced criticism from both political fronts for suggesting Kerala declare itself 'backward' to receive more funds, highlighting underlying tensions between state and central governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Me No Pause Me Play: A Societal Narrative on Menopause and Empowerment
Gandhi's Hindutva: Congress vs. BJP's Narrative
Global Election Conference 2024 Tackles Fake Narratives and Tech Challenges
Mani Ratnam's Filmmaking Journey: From Alai Payuthey to Political Narratives
Empowering Narratives: Sanya Malhotra's Transformative Role in 'Mrs'