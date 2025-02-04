Shiv Sena MP's Maha Kumbh Stampede Claims Stir Rajya Sabha

In a contentious session of the Rajya Sabha, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut asserted that the death toll from the January 29 Maha Kumbh stampede far exceeded official reports, suggesting 2,000 fatalities.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh demanded Raut substantiate his claims, as he sharply criticized the event's management and termed it a political marketing gimmick.

Raut's comments paralleled remarks made by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, intensifying discussions and leading to opposition protests, while BJP members defended the government's position.

(With inputs from agencies.)