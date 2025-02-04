Left Menu

Shiv Sena MP's Maha Kumbh Stampede Claims Stir Rajya Sabha

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut stirred controversy in the Rajya Sabha, claiming that 2,000 people died in the January 29 Maha Kumbh stampede. Raut criticized the official death toll, calling it a political marketing event. His claims followed similar remarks from Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, leading to heated debates.

Updated: 04-02-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 17:10 IST
In a contentious session of the Rajya Sabha, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut asserted that the death toll from the January 29 Maha Kumbh stampede far exceeded official reports, suggesting 2,000 fatalities.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh demanded Raut substantiate his claims, as he sharply criticized the event's management and termed it a political marketing gimmick.

Raut's comments paralleled remarks made by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, intensifying discussions and leading to opposition protests, while BJP members defended the government's position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

