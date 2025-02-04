Gerhard Schroder's Hospitalization Amid Controversial Ties with Russia
Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroder is undergoing treatment for burnout in a hospital. His ties with Russia, particularly his involvement with state-owned energy companies and reluctance to distance from Vladimir Putin, have estranged him from German politics. Schroder missed a parliamentary inquiry about Nord Stream 2 due to illness.
Gerhard Schroder, Germany's former chancellor, is currently receiving hospital treatment for burnout, as reported by German news agency dpa. The 80-year-old, who was prominent in German politics from 1998 to 2005, has recently been criticized for his Russia ties.
Schroder's willingness to maintain a relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin during and following Russia's invasion of Ukraine has not sat well with many in Germany, leading to his political isolation. His involvement with Russian energy firms has aggravated the situation.
A doctor's diagnosis indicates Schroder suffers from severe burnout, characterized by exhaustion and lack of energy. Unable to attend a key parliamentary inquiry concerning the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, his absence last month was attributed to health reasons.
