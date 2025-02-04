Left Menu

Gerhard Schroder's Hospitalization Amid Controversial Ties with Russia

Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroder is undergoing treatment for burnout in a hospital. His ties with Russia, particularly his involvement with state-owned energy companies and reluctance to distance from Vladimir Putin, have estranged him from German politics. Schroder missed a parliamentary inquiry about Nord Stream 2 due to illness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 04-02-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 17:32 IST
Gerhard Schroder's Hospitalization Amid Controversial Ties with Russia
  • Country:
  • Germany

Gerhard Schroder, Germany's former chancellor, is currently receiving hospital treatment for burnout, as reported by German news agency dpa. The 80-year-old, who was prominent in German politics from 1998 to 2005, has recently been criticized for his Russia ties.

Schroder's willingness to maintain a relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin during and following Russia's invasion of Ukraine has not sat well with many in Germany, leading to his political isolation. His involvement with Russian energy firms has aggravated the situation.

A doctor's diagnosis indicates Schroder suffers from severe burnout, characterized by exhaustion and lack of energy. Unable to attend a key parliamentary inquiry concerning the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, his absence last month was attributed to health reasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025