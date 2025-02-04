Left Menu

Global Turmoil: World News Highlights

The trial of Hadi Matar for allegedly stabbing author Salman Rushdie begins in New York. Santorini experiences quakes, causing evacuations. Germany reports a 34% drop in asylum requests. Ukraine's politics heat up amid U.S. strategies. China retaliates with tariffs on U.S. imports. Goma requires urgent burials post-rebel attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 18:30 IST
Global Turmoil: World News Highlights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The highly anticipated trial of Hadi Matar, accused of attempting to murder novelist Salman Rushdie, is set to start in New York with jury selection. The attack on Rushdie, which happened during an event at the Chautauqua Institution, left the author with significant injuries.

Meanwhile, the Greek island of Santorini faces disruptions as a series of earthquakes hit the region. Authorities have shut down schools, causing hundreds to flee to Athens for safety. The frequent tremors were recorded in the Aegean Sea, impacting both Santorini and nearby islands.

In Germany, asylum requests saw a significant 34% decrease, welcomed by the interior ministry amid ongoing debates about migration policies. The decline comes in the context of heightened tensions following violent incidents involving immigrants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025