Global Turmoil: World News Highlights

The highly anticipated trial of Hadi Matar, accused of attempting to murder novelist Salman Rushdie, is set to start in New York with jury selection. The attack on Rushdie, which happened during an event at the Chautauqua Institution, left the author with significant injuries.

Meanwhile, the Greek island of Santorini faces disruptions as a series of earthquakes hit the region. Authorities have shut down schools, causing hundreds to flee to Athens for safety. The frequent tremors were recorded in the Aegean Sea, impacting both Santorini and nearby islands.

In Germany, asylum requests saw a significant 34% decrease, welcomed by the interior ministry amid ongoing debates about migration policies. The decline comes in the context of heightened tensions following violent incidents involving immigrants.

