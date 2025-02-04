Maharashtra Congress Chief Slams Fadnavis Government: A Scandalous Allegation Showdown

In a fiery critique on Tuesday, Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole launched a scathing attack on the state's Fadnavis-led government, labeling it as deeply entrenched in corruption and criminal activities.

Patole demands answers on why no action has been taken against Dhananjay Munde amidst allegations of corruption by a BJP minister, further exposing internal conflicts within the Mahayuti alliance. He remarked that allegations against Munde underline the BJP's involvement, stressing that farmers and citizens continue to suffer under mismanagement.

Highlighting crucial issues, Patole criticized the government's inaction on various fronts including the safety of women and negligence towards farmer dues. He expressed hope for justice in election credibility concerns while pointing out ongoing superstitions that taint Maharashtra's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)