Maharashtra Congress Chief Slams Fadnavis Government: A Scandalous Allegation Showdown
Nana Patole, Maharashtra Congress Chief, accused the Devendra Fadnavis-led state government of widespread corruption and criminality. Notably, he questioned the lack of action against Food and Civil Supplies Minister Dhananjay Munde amidst serious allegations. Patole also highlighted the struggles faced by farmers and citizens due to government negligence.
- Country:
- India
In a fiery critique on Tuesday, Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole launched a scathing attack on the state's Fadnavis-led government, labeling it as deeply entrenched in corruption and criminal activities.
Patole demands answers on why no action has been taken against Dhananjay Munde amidst allegations of corruption by a BJP minister, further exposing internal conflicts within the Mahayuti alliance. He remarked that allegations against Munde underline the BJP's involvement, stressing that farmers and citizens continue to suffer under mismanagement.
Highlighting crucial issues, Patole criticized the government's inaction on various fronts including the safety of women and negligence towards farmer dues. He expressed hope for justice in election credibility concerns while pointing out ongoing superstitions that taint Maharashtra's governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SC asks Lakhimpur Kheri SP to file report on allegations that accused Ajay Mishra is influencing witnesses in 2021 violence case.
SC seeks report from UP Police on allegations against accused Ashish Mishra of influencing witnesses in 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.
Hindenburg Research and Hedge Fund Controversy: Unraveling Allegations
Tragic Farewell: Harassment Allegations in Viral Video
Karnataka's Political Storm: Opposition and Government Spar Over Allegations