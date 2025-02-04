Left Menu

Maharashtra Congress Chief Slams Fadnavis Government: A Scandalous Allegation Showdown

Nana Patole, Maharashtra Congress Chief, accused the Devendra Fadnavis-led state government of widespread corruption and criminality. Notably, he questioned the lack of action against Food and Civil Supplies Minister Dhananjay Munde amidst serious allegations. Patole also highlighted the struggles faced by farmers and citizens due to government negligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-02-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 18:51 IST
Nana Patole
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery critique on Tuesday, Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole launched a scathing attack on the state's Fadnavis-led government, labeling it as deeply entrenched in corruption and criminal activities.

Patole demands answers on why no action has been taken against Dhananjay Munde amidst allegations of corruption by a BJP minister, further exposing internal conflicts within the Mahayuti alliance. He remarked that allegations against Munde underline the BJP's involvement, stressing that farmers and citizens continue to suffer under mismanagement.

Highlighting crucial issues, Patole criticized the government's inaction on various fronts including the safety of women and negligence towards farmer dues. He expressed hope for justice in election credibility concerns while pointing out ongoing superstitions that taint Maharashtra's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

