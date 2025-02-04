Left Menu

Political Clash Over Maha Kumbh Stampede: Allegations and Responses

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused Congress and Samajwadi Party leaders of spreading misinformation about the Maha Kumbh stampede, which claimed 30 lives. Adityanath criticized their anti-Sanatan comments, alleging they aim to defame the event. He lauded the quick response by the administration in handling the tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 04-02-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 18:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday, accusing them of spreading misinformation about the Maha Kumbh stampede. The disaster, which occurred on January 29 during Mauni Amavasya, resulted in 30 deaths and 60 injuries.

Adityanath condemned the leaders' anti-Sanatan comments made in Parliament, alleging they were part of a conspiracy to defame the holy event. He emphasized that their statements revealed a vulture-like stance and accused them of setting new standards of deception against the Maha Kumbh.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the swift and exemplary response by the Mela administration and other forces in managing the tragedy. Despite the opposition's claims, Adityanath maintained that official figures were provided, and financial compensation for affected families was announced.

(With inputs from agencies.)

