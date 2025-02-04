Strengthening Ties: India and Bhutan's Defence Cooperation

New Delhi, India - In a bid to reinforce strategic ties, India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reiterated the nation's support for Bhutan's defence preparedness. This includes the provision of military hardware to the Royal Bhutan Army (RBA) during a meeting with Lt Gen. Batoo Tshering, the Chief Operations Officer of the RBA.

Lt Gen. Tshering, who is visiting India for six days, engaged in comprehensive discussions with Singh on bolstering bilateral relations. The dialogue touched upon several key issues, including India's commitment to enhance Bhutan's military capacity aligned with the 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

The visit, which also included meetings with other high-ranking Indian defence officials, underscores the importance of India-Bhutan security cooperation, particularly in light of the longstanding boundary disputes in the Doklam region. Both nations are keen on navigating these challenges to ensure peace and prosperity in the region.

