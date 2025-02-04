Left Menu

Delhi Assembly Election Showdown: Stakes High as Voters Decide

Delhi's Assembly elections see Aam Aadmi Party aiming for a third term, faced by BJP's efforts to reclaim the capital and Congress's struggle to return. Over 1.56 crore voters to decide among 699 candidates. Security measures are intensified for peaceful polling amid spirited campaigning by main contenders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 19:22 IST
Delhi Assembly Election Showdown: Stakes High as Voters Decide
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The high-stakes Assembly elections in Delhi are poised to determine the future leadership of the capital, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) seeking a third consecutive term. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are fervently campaigning to unseat the incumbent AAP.

Security measures are robust, with over 220 paramilitary companies, along with 35,626 Delhi Police personnel and 19,000 home guards, deployed to ensure peaceful voting across the city's 13,766 polling stations. Enhanced security, including drone surveillance, is prioritized at sensitive booths.

The electoral battle saw aggressive campaigning, with candidates from all major parties, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi, rallying supporters. Hot-button issues like governance and corruption, along with pre-poll promises, became focal points in this intense political contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025