Delhi Assembly Election Showdown: Stakes High as Voters Decide

The high-stakes Assembly elections in Delhi are poised to determine the future leadership of the capital, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) seeking a third consecutive term. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are fervently campaigning to unseat the incumbent AAP.

Security measures are robust, with over 220 paramilitary companies, along with 35,626 Delhi Police personnel and 19,000 home guards, deployed to ensure peaceful voting across the city's 13,766 polling stations. Enhanced security, including drone surveillance, is prioritized at sensitive booths.

The electoral battle saw aggressive campaigning, with candidates from all major parties, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi, rallying supporters. Hot-button issues like governance and corruption, along with pre-poll promises, became focal points in this intense political contest.

