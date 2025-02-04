Left Menu

Aaditya Thackeray Criticizes BJP Over Property Tax in Mumbai Slums

Aaditya Thackeray has accused the BJP government of exploiting Mumbai through a new property tax on slum-based commercial properties and solid waste charges. Thackeray highlighted ongoing issues such as dug-up roads, non-operational buses, and poor water quality, blaming the BJP for financial mismanagement.

Aaditya Thackeray, leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), has launched a scathing attack on the BJP government, accusing it of exploiting the city of Mumbai. He critiqued a new policy to levy property tax on commercial establishments in slum areas, claiming it would unfairly burden Mumbaikars.

During a press conference, Thackeray highlighted various civic issues plaguing the city, such as dug-up roads, non-operational buses, and poor water supply. He alleged that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is being mismanaged and accused the BJP of not addressing these pressing problems.

The BMC recently unveiled a record-breaking Rs 74,427.41 crore budget for 2025-26 without increasing existing taxes. However, it plans to impose a new property tax on slum shops, expected to raise Rs 350 crore. Thackeray warned that more areas could be taxed in the future, including homes in slums awaiting reconstruction efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

