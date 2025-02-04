Delhi's Electoral Drama: Kejriwal Raises Alarm Over Intimidation Tactics
Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi met the Election Commission to address alleged intimidation tactics used in Delhi ahead of assembly polls. They accused BJP and Police of 'hooliganism' and voter suppression. The EC assured a fair election. Meanwhile, Atishi faced an FIR for allegedly obstructing a public servant.
- Country:
- India
Arvind Kejriwal, AAP's national convenor, along with Chief Minister Atishi, approached the Election Commission voicing concerns of intimidation tactics allegedly employed in Delhi as assembly polls approach.
Speaking to the press, Kejriwal accused the BJP and Delhi Police of creating a fear-driven atmosphere, deterring voters from turning out. He pointed to alleged violence and disenfranchisement efforts, asking the EC to ensure free and fair voting.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Atishi's campaign faced setbacks as she was charged with obstructing a public servant. Atishi claims that while BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri engages in 'hooliganism', authorities have targeted her and AAP leaders. Delhi's election outcome will be observed closely as concerns about democratic processes amplify.
(With inputs from agencies.)
