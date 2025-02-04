High-Stakes Talks: Trump and Netanyahu Discuss Middle East Peace

President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are set to hold talks on Tuesday regarding the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, as disclosed by a senior official from the Trump administration.

In addition to the ceasefire discussions, the two leaders are expected to explore the possibility of a normalization deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia. The discussions come amid heightened diplomatic efforts in the Middle East.

Reporters were briefed ahead of the talks, indicating that these dialogues could significantly impact regional stability. Both leaders aim to strengthen their countries' strategic ties and address ongoing concerns in the region.

