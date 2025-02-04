Netanyahu and Trump: Navigating Middle East Challenges

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to meet U.S. President Donald Trump to navigate through pivotal Middle East challenges, highlighting the fragile ceasefire in Gaza and the looming threat of Iran's nuclear capabilities. This encounter marks a turning point in U.S.-Israel relations, previously strained under the Biden administration.

The discussions between the leaders coincide with resumed indirect talks between Israel and Hamas concerning the next phase of the precarious ceasefire and the return of hostages. This meeting is crucial as regional tensions rise, with neighboring countries opposing Trump's suggestion to relocate Gazans, seen as a controversial strategy by many.

Even with complexities surrounding the Gaza ceasefire, both leaders aim to leverage opportunities for regional peace, potentially engaging Saudi Arabia in new diplomatic alignments. However, Netanyahu's strong opposition to forming a Palestinian state poses a barrier to these initiatives. During this visit, boosting U.S.-Israel relations is key for Netanyahu, who faces scrutiny over his policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)