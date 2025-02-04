France Boosts Migrant Deportations Amid Political Tensions

In a political maneuver aimed at addressing the surge in far-right support, the French government has announced a significant increase in the deportation of migrants. Data released by the Interior Ministry indicates that approximately 22,000 migrants were deported in 2024, marking a 27% rise from the previous year.

Out of these, nearly 13,000 individuals were forcibly deported, while 5,000 received assistance to leave, and about 4,000 departed spontaneously. Conservative Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau has intensified the crackdown on migration and drug-related crimes, hoping to win back voters from Marine Le Pen's National Rally.

Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin praised the results, highlighting the government's firm immigration policy. Meanwhile, Le Pen noted a 1.8% increase in residency permits, describing it as a 'new record' and called for further action to control migration policy. Prime Minister Francois Bayrou's comments on immigration have fueled political debate in France.

