Modi's Poverty Fight: BJP Praises Progress Amid Criticism

BJP leaders, including Anurag Thakur and Ashok Chavan, have lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to alleviate poverty, crediting him with lifting 25 crore people above the poverty line. Despite opposition criticism, Modi's achievements, including providing water taps to millions, have been highlighted as significant progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 22:08 IST
BJP MP Anurag Thakur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In staunch defense of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's accomplishments, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Anurag Thakur underscored the success of Modi's poverty alleviation strategies. Speaking on Tuesday, Thakur emphasized that Modi has truly witnessed poverty and played a key role in lifting 25 crore people out of poverty.

Adding support, BJP MP Arun Govil commented on the positive tone of PM Modi's recent speech, detailing the government's impactful work. Meanwhile, another BJP figure, Ashok Chavan, criticized opposition attempts to downplay Modi's achievements, urging critics to welcome the constructive criticism alongside promoting a development roadmap.

Addressing the parliament, PM Modi criticized opposition photo-op politics, particularly targeting Rahul Gandhi, highlighting Modi's successful implementation of welfare programs. These include ensuring tap water availability to 12 crore homes, spotlighted by President Droupadi Murmu in her joint session address.

(With inputs from agencies.)

