Modi's Poverty Fight: BJP Praises Progress Amid Criticism

In staunch defense of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's accomplishments, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Anurag Thakur underscored the success of Modi's poverty alleviation strategies. Speaking on Tuesday, Thakur emphasized that Modi has truly witnessed poverty and played a key role in lifting 25 crore people out of poverty.

Adding support, BJP MP Arun Govil commented on the positive tone of PM Modi's recent speech, detailing the government's impactful work. Meanwhile, another BJP figure, Ashok Chavan, criticized opposition attempts to downplay Modi's achievements, urging critics to welcome the constructive criticism alongside promoting a development roadmap.

Addressing the parliament, PM Modi criticized opposition photo-op politics, particularly targeting Rahul Gandhi, highlighting Modi's successful implementation of welfare programs. These include ensuring tap water availability to 12 crore homes, spotlighted by President Droupadi Murmu in her joint session address.

