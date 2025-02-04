Goma's Grim Toll: Unprecedented Conflict Claims Thousands
Goma, a city in the Democratic Republic of Congo, faces a severe humanitarian crisis after M23 rebels took control, resulting in the death of over 2,000 people and displacement of 700,000. Reports of human rights abuses persist, despite a temporary ceasefire. International condemnation and diplomatic actions continue.
In Goma, the Democratic Republic of Congo's beleaguered city, over 2,000 bodies await burial following the takeover by Rwanda-backed M23 rebels last week. The conflict has exacerbated a decade-long humanitarian crisis. Communications Minister Patrick Muyaya announced the grim statistics on Monday, pointing to widespread massacres.
Despite a declared ceasefire by the rebels, sporadic violence continues. The United Nations reported at least 900 fatalities and nearly 3,000 injuries during the clashes leading to Goma's capture. Goma, rich in minerals like gold and tin, has become a refuge for over 700,000 displaced individuals amidst escalating tensions.
Aid organizations grapple with limited burial space and overwhelmed hospital morgues, fearing disease outbreaks. International voices demand urgent actions and sanctions against Rwanda. Meanwhile, Congo's parliament prepares to address the crisis, as regional leaders convene to discuss potential resolutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
