Kennedy's Controversial Path to Health Secretary

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President Trump's health secretary nominee, advances to a full Senate vote amid controversy over his anti-vaccine stance. Despite opposition, a Senate panel recommended his nomination after key assurances were given. If confirmed, he will lead the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Updated: 04-02-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 23:09 IST
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., nominated by President Donald Trump for the role of health secretary, is one step closer to confirmation after receiving a nod from a congressional committee. This breakthrough comes despite significant concerns regarding his previous anti-vaccine activism.

The Senate Finance Committee's decision, split along party lines, came after extensive hearings where Kennedy faced criticisms of having financial ties to anti-vaccine movements. If the full Senate confirms him, Kennedy will head the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, overseeing substantial healthcare spending and agencies like the FDA.

Key committee member Bill Cassidy shifted his stance after securing Kennedy's commitment to maintain current vaccine safety standards. The Senate Environment likely to vote next, needing a majority to finalize Kennedy's confirmation.

