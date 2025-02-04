Stalled Talks: Austria's Political Impasse
Negotiations between Austria's far-right Freedom Party and the conservative People's Party to establish a coalition government have been temporarily suspended. The Freedom Party, having secured the most votes in the September elections, faces challenges in forming a government after centrist coalition attempts failed.
- Country:
- Austria
Austria faces a political deadlock with negotiations between the far-right Freedom Party (FPO) and the conservative People's Party (OVP) on pause as of Tuesday. This suspension was reported by tabloid outlets Heute and oe24.
Securing approximately 29% of the vote in the September parliamentary elections, the Freedom Party led by Herbert Kickl is now under pressure. Kickl was recently charged with the task of building a government after a previous centrist effort to form a coalition without the FPO fell through.
Neither the FPO nor the OVP was available for comment regarding the breakdown of talks, leaving Austria in a state of political uncertainty as parties strive to establish a stable government.
