Haryana Gears Up for Civic Polls in March

The Haryana State Election Commission has announced municipal elections on March 2 for seven corporations and four councils, with Panipat voting on March 9. The poll process involves 21 committees and initiates the Model Code of Conduct. Votes will be counted on March 12.

Updated: 04-02-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 23:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Haryana State Election Commission declared that civic polls will be conducted across various municipal bodies in March.

State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh outlined that the elections will commence for seven municipal corporations on March 2, while Panipat will follow on March 9. This development brings the Model Code of Conduct into immediate effect.

Residents from Faridabad, Gurugram, Manesar, Hisar, Karnal, Rohtak, and Yamunanagar will cast their votes along with candidates in 21 municipal committees. Nomination submissions start from February 11, with vote counting slated for March 12.

