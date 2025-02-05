Madhya Pradesh CM's Surprise Train Ride: Connecting with the Masses

Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister Mohan Yadav took an unexpected step on Tuesday by boarding the Bhopal-bound Intercity Express, catching passengers by surprise. The train was traveling towards Rani Kamlapati Railway Station from Narmadapuram, providing Yadav an opportunity to directly engage with the public.

In a statement, state officials highlighted Yadav's 'rustic style' as he spoke with passengers about ongoing developmental projects. Demonstrating accountability and transparency, Yadav and his staff presented their travel tickets when requested by the ticket collector, leaving a memorable impression on the travelers.

Reflecting on the experience, Yadav emphasized the importance of public trust and love, stating it is pivotal for his role as a leader. Earlier, Yadav also participated in the Maa Narmada Janmotsav-Gaurav Diwas in Narmadapuram, expressing hope for continued blessings and prosperity for all homes under Mother Narmada's auspices.

(With inputs from agencies.)