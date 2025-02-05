Trump Plans Dramatic Overhaul of USAID Amidst Chaos and Controversy

In a surprising turn of events, U.S. President Donald Trump suggested on Tuesday that he intends to dismantle the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), a move that could significantly alter how international assistance is distributed.

The agency has faced disorder since Trump imposed a freeze on U.S. foreign aid shortly after taking office, enlisting billionaire Elon Musk to streamline the agency amid unfounded claims of corruption.

As Trump hints at appointing Secretary of State Marco Rubio to lead USAID, some lawmakers express concern over the legality of his actions and the potential ramifications for vital global aid programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)