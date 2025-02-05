Left Menu

Trump Plans Dramatic Overhaul of USAID Amidst Chaos and Controversy

President Trump announced plans to wind down USAID, citing alleged corruption without evidence. This decision has sparked chaos within the agency and concerns from Democrats over its legality. USAID provides crucial global aid, and the proposed changes could have severe impacts on international humanitarian efforts.

Updated: 05-02-2025 03:07 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 03:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surprising turn of events, U.S. President Donald Trump suggested on Tuesday that he intends to dismantle the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), a move that could significantly alter how international assistance is distributed.

The agency has faced disorder since Trump imposed a freeze on U.S. foreign aid shortly after taking office, enlisting billionaire Elon Musk to streamline the agency amid unfounded claims of corruption.

As Trump hints at appointing Secretary of State Marco Rubio to lead USAID, some lawmakers express concern over the legality of his actions and the potential ramifications for vital global aid programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

